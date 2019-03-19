Derek Carr is the last quarterback still in place from the 2014 NFL draft

Getty Images

When Blake Bortles was cut by the Jaguars and picked up by the Rams, he became the 13th quarterback from the 2014 NFL draft to leave the team that drafted him. Now only Derek Carr remains.

Bortles was first quarterback selected and the third overall pick in 2014, and he lasted five seasons in Jacksonville. His was not a good career, but it was pretty good by the standards of the 2014 quarterback class.

Other than Carr, there’s only one quarterback from that class who’s projected to be a starter this season: Jimmy Garoppolo, who was chosen in the second round by the Patriots and traded to the 49ers, where he’s currently atop the depth chart, as long as his surgically repaired knee holds up.

Overall, that draft is a major disappointment at the quarterback position. While Carr is the only one still with the team that drafted him, four are currently plying their trade in the Alliance of American Football: First-round pick Johnny Manziel, fifth-round pick Aaron Murray, sixth-round pick Zach Mettenberger and sixth-round pick Garrett Gilbert.

Other than Carr, Garoppolo and Bortles, first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater is the only quarterback from the 2014 draft who’s still in the NFL. The rest — Logan Thomas, Tom Savage, David Fales, Keith Wenning and Tajh Boyd — are currently not on NFL rosters. It wasn’t a good year for quarterbacks.