Dolphins talking to multiple teams about Robert Quinn

Getty Images

In lieu of dumping players the Dolphins no longer want, they’re willing to consider paying a chunk of their salary to facilitate a deal, like they did with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Ultimately, the Dolphins are buying draft picks — like the Browns did two years ago when picking up Brock Osweiler‘s $16 million fully-guaranteed salary along with a second-round pick from the Texans.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins currently are talking to the Cowboys about a possible trade for defensive end Robert Quinn, who according to Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is visiting the team on Tuesday. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald adds that the Saints also are talking to the Dolphins about a deal.

Quinn is due to earn $11.8 million in 2019, the final year of his contract. Last week, the Dolphins agreed to pay $5 million of Ryan Tannehill’s reduced salary of $7 million in order to make a trade with the Titans happen.

The former Rams pass rusher had 8.5 sacks in 16 games last year for the Dolphins, his first season in Miami.