ESPN asks Peyton Manning to take Monday Night Football job

ESPN wants Peyton Manning in the Monday Night Football booth.

Manning met with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro and content chief Connor Schell on March 11, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but there’s no word on his level of interest.

Although Manning already works for ESPN doing video analysis of quarterbacks for ESPN+, working in the booth would be a a much bigger time commitment. Possibly more than Manning is willing to make.

If Manning turns ESPN down, they’re expected to go with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play and Booger McFarland as the analyst.