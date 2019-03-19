Gettleman suggests Giants got two ones and a three for OBJ

Getty Images

Last year at this time, as the Giants were becoming exasperated with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (a photo had emerged of Beckham with — gasp! — a cigarette that may have been stuffed with marijuana), speculation and rumors of a potential trade emerged. The issue reached a crescendo at the league meetings in Orlando, only to quickly fall apart once it became clear that the Giants: (1) wanted two first-round picks for Beckham; and (2) weren’t going to get it.

A year later, after paying Beckham $21.45 million for one season (12 games), the Giants traded Beckham for a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a guy who had been a first-round pick. In defending the move on Monday, Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman tried to characterize the haul as two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

“My barometer or litmus test was the franchise tag,” Gettleman said. “So, just for the sake of discussion, or explanation, if we had not signed Odell back in August, and we had played the season out and we had put the franchise tag on him — if another team had signed him, and we didn’t match it, we would’ve gotten two first-round picks. So, that was my litmus test. Oh, and by the way, as a point of reference, it has only happened once in league history, that was in ’98 with Carolina signing [defensive tackle] Sean Gilbert off the franchise tag. Again, as our litmus test, it turns out we not only got two first-round picks, but we also got a third.” (Emphasis added.)

But they didn’t get two first-round picks. They got a first-round pick and a guy who had been selected with a first-round pick, which is a very different thing. A guy who had been drafted with a first-round pick is a lottery ticket that has had its encounter with the jagged edge of a quarter, its previously hidden value exposed. The possibilities of an unused first-round pick end in Canton; a used first-round pick has a ceiling that already has become obvious, in this case based on two years of NFL film.

While safety Jabrill Peppers could end up being a great player, if he already were a great player he wouldn’t have been so easily added to the deal. Look at this this way: Would any team have given the Browns a first-round pick for Peppers? If the answer is no (or hell no), then Peppers’ status as a former first-round pick doesn’t make him the equivalent of an unused first-round pick.

But it’s no surprise that Gettleman has opted to frame the issue this way, because it makes a deal that many Giants fans regard as a bad one look as good (or as not bad) as it can possibly be. But the real question continues to be this: What could the Giants have gotten for Beckham before signing him to a new deal and paying him $21.45 million for 12 games?

If the answer amounted to peanuts in comparison to what the Giants got last Tuesday for Beckham, Gettleman would have affirmatively disclosed that information last week, or he would have at least generally alluded to the fact that the offers available before the team handed Beckham $21.45 million make the post-contract trade look tremendously better than it would have been before the payment was made.