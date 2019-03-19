Giants re-sign Bennie Fowler

Getty Images

The Giants re-signed Cody Latimer recently and they have brought back another member of the 2018 receiving corps as well.

The team announced on Tuesday that Bennie Fowler has agreed to a new deal with the team. The announcement came along with official word that long snapper Zak DeOssie and cornerback Tony Lippett will also remain with the team.

Fowler signed with the Giants last October and started five of the 10 games he played with the team. Fowler caught 16 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

Fowler caught 56 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns over 45 games with the Broncos. He spent time with the Bears and Patriots in 2018, but didn’t play in any games before landing with the Giants.

Fowler and Latimer join Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman on the Giants’ post-Odell Beckham receiver depth chart.