Jeff Heuerman calls the Broncos a playoff team in 2019

Guarantees have far less cachet than they one did.

Fifth years after Joe Namath made the ultimate sports promise, no-downside vows of success show up anywhere and everywhere. The latest comes from a team that currently is pegged for the basement of the AFC West.

Mike Klis of 9News.com asked tight end Jeff Heuerman whether the Broncos are a playoff team. Said Heuerman: “Yes. Write it down. Yes.”

The sports books regard the Broncos as the longest shot to win the division (+1200, according to Caesers Palace), and an ultra long shot to win the Super Bowl. That’s for good reason; for the first time since 1971-72, the Broncos have had consecutive losing seasons. Also, their odds to win the Super Bowl actually went down after they traded for quarterback Joe Flacco.

That said, crazier things have happened — and every year there’s a worst-to-first team or two. But plenty of things would have to fall Denver’s way to get them into the 2019 playoffs, especially when competing in an AFC field that keeps getting stronger and stronger.