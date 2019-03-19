Jets re-sign Brent Qvale

The Jets continued a push to bring back some of their own guys and beef up their offensive line.

The team announced they had re-signed offensive lineman Brent Qvale.

He’s started 14 games and appeared in 60 since catching onto their practice squad as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

The Jets also re-signed lineman Jonotthan Harrison, brought in guard Tom Compton, and traded for guard Kelechi Osemele. They’ve also brought in Stefan Wisniewski for a visit, as they continue to bolster their line during a busy offseason.