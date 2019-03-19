Jets re-sign Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

The Jets opted not to tender tight end Eric Tomlinson a contract as a restricted free agent this month, but he won’t be leaving the team.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that Tomlinson has re-signed with the team. No terms were announced.

Tomlinson signed with the Jets during the 2016 season after stints with the Eagles and Texans. He played in seven games that year and has appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. He has 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

Tomlinson’s return to the team comes a day after they signed former Ravens and Bears tight end Daniel Brown. Chris Herndon is set to be the No. 1 tight end for the Jets in 2019 and 2017 fifth-round pick Jordan Leggett is also on hand.