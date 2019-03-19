Johnny Manziel confident he can play “at any level anywhere”

AP

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, the last of two failed seasons in Cleveland. The former Heisman Trophy winner, though, hasn’t given up on a return to the NFL one day.

First, though, Manziel will have to prove himself in the Alliance of American Football.

Manziel, 26, held his introductory press conference Tuesday after signing with the Memphis Express over the weekend.

“My confidence level is high,” Manziel said, via the Associated Press. “I believe I still have a unique skill set and still have the ability to play at any level anywhere.”

Off-the-field issues helped derail his NFL career after only 15 appearances, including eight starts, and the Canadian Football League terminated his contract after eight starts for failure to fulfill terms of his agreement.

He gets what might be a final chance in Memphis.

“I’ve done a lot of soul searching and a lot of looking at myself in the mirror and coming to the realization that when I’m on a football field and on a team, my life is substantially better,” Manziel said.

Memphis, the worst team in the league, has played three quarterbacks this season. An ineffective Christian Hackenberg was benched for Zach Mettenberger, who injured his ankle Saturday and was replaced by Brandon Silvers.

“In my eyes and in my mind, I believe I’m here for a reason,” Manziel said. “This is a great fit for me.”