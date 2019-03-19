Kelechi Osemele loses weight, hoping to get back to Pro Bowl form

Getty Images

Kelechi Osemele twice has made the Pro Bowl. He was voted All-Pro in 2016.

Osemele, whom the Raiders traded to the Jets, is eager to get back to that level after dealing with knee and toe issues last season. He missed five games in 2018.

“Yeah, just dealing with injuries and battling through that the entire year and not being able to play like myself,” Osemele said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That’s part of the game. It happens. I just have to stay healthy this next season and play like a Pro Bowl player that I usually play like.”

Osemele said he has reduced his weight from 330 to 307, adhering to a strict ketogenic diet with intermittent fasting to get in better shape. He hopes to play at 315 pounds this season.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Osemele said. “I’m as strong as I’ve ever been. I’m as explosive as I’ve ever been. Knock on wood, [I’ll] stay healthy. That’s the only thing that would ever limit me is an injury. That was what stopped me last year from playing at a high level. You look at the film; the film speaks for itself. I’m going to dominate like I always do and control what I can control.”