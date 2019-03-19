Lions sign restricted free agent Malcolm Brown to offer sheet

Getty Images

The Lions have been aggressive since the outset of free agency, and now they’ve made another aggressive move, becoming the first team to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet.

Detroit signed Rams restricted free agent running back Malcolm Brown to an offer sheet, according to multiple reports.

Restricted free agents usually don’t garner a lot of attention in free agency, but the Lions apparently think Brown is a player who can be productive in their offense. The Rams will have five days to either match the Lions’ offer and keep Brown, or decline to match the offer and let him go to Detroit.

Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie and the Rams tendered him only at the original-round level, so the Lions would not have to give any compensation to the Rams if the Rams don’t match the Lions’ offer.

Last year Brown had 43 carries for 212 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 12.