Lions sign Tommylee Lewis

Getty Images

Tommylee Lewis will be wearing a new uniform in 2019.

Lewis was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the Saints did not tender him a contract before the start of the new league year. That decision made Lewis an unrestricted free agent and the Lions announced his addition on Tuesday.

Lewis is best known for being on the receiving end of Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman‘s unpenalized hit while a pass was coming his way at the end of regulation in the NFC Championship Game. The Lions don’t play the Rams in the 2019 regular season, so he won’t have a chance to renew acquaintances with Robey-Coleman unless the teams meet in the playoffs.

Lewis has 20 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 34 career regular season games. He’s also seen time as a returner during his three years in the NFL.