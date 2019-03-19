Luke Rhodes signs ERFA tender with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts tendered long snapper Luke Rhodes a contract as an exclusive rights free agent this month and that left Rhodes with two choices about how to proceed.

Rhodes could sign the tender and play for the Colts in 2019 or he could sit out and play for no one. As you’d expect, Rhodes opted for door No. 1.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Rhodes has signed his tender. That sets him up for his third season snapping the ball in the kicking game for Indianapolis.

Rhodes entered the NFL as a linebacker and converted to long snapper in 2017. He’s played 36 total games for the Colts and made four tackles while covering kicks last season.