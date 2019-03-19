Martellus Bennett confirms he’s staying retired

Getty Images

Shortly after the Patriots traded for defensive end Michael Bennett, a report indicated that his brother, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, might come out of retirement to join him. But that’s not happening.

Michael referred to that report as “fake news,” and Martellus has now confirmed that he will remain retired. Martellus posted on Instagram that he is focused on The Imagination Agency, an educational organization he founded, and will remain focused on that.

“This is why I can’t come out of retirement,” Bennett wrote. “I would love to play ball with my brother it would truly be a dream come true. But my biggest dream is to change lives with my creativity and that is what I am currently doing @theimaginationagency. These kids don’t need another athlete to look up to or to aspire to be there’s plenty of inspiration out there for that. I want to inspire the next wave of creatives. The storytellers. The engineers. The designers. The doctors. The filmmakers. The composers. Tech moguls. And maybe a few athletes who like me never felt like they belonged in a locker room. I was never one of the guys guys most of my teammates would tell that. I’ve always been a creative who enjoyed competing. I’m playing the game that I was made to play and it’s the most fun I’ve ever had. Scoring touchdowns winning a super bowl has never made me feel the way seeing kids/families/people enjoying things I have created. I’m doing my life’s work fulfilling what I believe to be my life’s purpose. I hope everyone finds something that makes them as happy and as fulfilled as I have with my work @theimaginationagency I appreciate all of the love but this is waaaaayyy bigger than the game of football.”

That sounds like a man whose mind is made up. Martellus Bennett is done playing football.