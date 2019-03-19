Mitch Morse sees similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Getty Images

New Bills center Mitch Morse spent last year snapping for the league’s top-scoring offense, and an MVP quarterback.

Now, he’s moving to the team that ranked 30th in points scored, and a second-year guy from Wyoming.

Amazingly, he sees similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

“Pat’s mobility definitely helps,” Morse said, via Matt Parrino of NYUpstate.com. “Josh has got that same deal. That always helps an offensive lineman. Pat was such a professional but you definitely as a center and a quarterback need an open line of communication, and that starts with practicing on the field. Just getting repetitions and also being with each other in the meeting room and maybe a few extra meetings and such. Just to see [Mahomes] progress as a quarterback last year and the strides he made — it was impressive.”

OK, so mobility is one thing they have in common, along with having two arms, two legs and a head. Also, neither of them have been in my kitchen. Beyond that, Morse may be the first person to draw the link between the two.

Mahomes threw five times more touchdowns than Allen last year (50-10), but having Morse snapping to him and anchoring a new-look line certainly creates the opportunity to narrow that gap.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully making that next step with Josh,” Morse said. “Each quarterback is different and I’m looking forward to understanding his intricacies. I’m just here to try to make him the best football player he can be. And hopefully he can help me out as well. . . .

“[He’s] I think a really good quarterback. I think Josh is a heck of an arm talent. I think he’s got such a bright [future] after seeing what he did in year one. I still have to learn and grow as a football player and I’m sure he’ll say the same thing about himself. I’m hoping we can do that together and hoping we can do it as an offense.”

And maybe one day, Allen and Mahomes will have a little more in common.