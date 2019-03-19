Nevin Lawson visiting the Raiders

Getty Images

After being cut loose by the Lions, Nevin Lawson is looking for a new home.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the free agent cornerback is visiting the Raiders on Wednesday.

The former fourth-rounder from Utah State started 14 games for the Lions last year and 45 the last three seasons, but they let him go for cap space so they could sign Justin Coleman.

Raiders free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Lions, giving this a chance to be a circle-of-life transaction.

The Raiders have been busy lining up visits this week, bringing in linebacker Vontaze Burfict as they attempt to restock on defense.