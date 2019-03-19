Nick Bosa won’t work out at Ohio State Pro Day

Getty Images

At this point, if you’re a first-round prospect, and you did anything at all at the Scouting Combine, you’re done for the spring.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is going to stand on his previous results, and won’t work out at tomorrow’s Ohio State Pro Day.

Bosa ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash at 266 pounds, and has proven to be an explosive pass-rusher.

He’ll be one of the top few picks in the draft whether he works out or not, so not risking himself for the army of stopwatch-wielders in Columbus tomorrow is the smart thing to do.