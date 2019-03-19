Quinnen Williams not working out at Alabama Pro Day

Getty Images

Quinnen Williams did quite enough in Indianapolis, so he’s not doing much when scouts gather in Tuscaloosa, Ala. today.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Alabama defensive tackle won’t be doing any drills or workouts during Alabama’s Pro Day.

Frankly, he shouldn’t, for two very good reasons.

First, he ran a 4.83-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, while measuring in at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds. That’s incredible speed for a big man, and Williams has proven to be disruptive on the field.

He’s also recovering from finger surgery which kept him from bench pressing at the Combine, but it doesn’t take a long look at him to know he’ll be one of the top players chosen in the 2019 NFL Draft. He will meet with teams and do work on the board, but the physical exertion will come after a team chooses him.