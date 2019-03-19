Raiders showing interest in linebacker Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

Add another defender to the list of free agents the Oakland Raiders are looking into.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Raiders are interested in former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.

Marshall, 29, has been a consistent presence in Denver’s defense over the last five seasons. He appeared in 68 games over that span with 63 starts.

Marshall became a free agent when the Broncos declined to pick up the option on his contract last week. Marshall missed five games each in 2018 and 2016. He missed the final four games of the 2016 season due to a hamstring injury and five games in the middle of last season due to a knee issue.

Marshall is from Las Vegas and the Raiders are scheduled to move to Southern Nevada for the 2020 season, which could be an additional point of intrigue for Marshall.

The Raiders had Manti Te'o and Aaron Lynch in for visits on Monday and reportedly are interested in recently released former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict as well.