Raiders sign Vontaze Burfict

Vontaze Burfict wasn’t out of work long.

Burfict was released by the Bengals on Monday, but he was on his way to Oakland to visit with the Raiders on Monday and that meeting was all it took for him to land another job. The Raiders announced that Burfict has signed with the team on Tuesday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Burfict has signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million if he reaches incentives.

The move reunites Burfict with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was the Bengals’ linebackers coach during Burfict’s first two NFL seasons and Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2017.

It also makes him teammates with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was on the receiving end of a shot to the head from Burfict late in a January 2016 playoff game. The hit made Burfict a villain in Pittsburgh and helped set the stage for Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to lay out Burfict with a block in a 2017 game.

The prospect of seeing Brown and Burfict hash things out may make the Raiders appealing to Hard Knocks producers this summer.