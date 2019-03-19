Report: Colts next stop on Aaron Lynch free agency tour

Getty Images

After completing a visit with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, former Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch is set to visit the Indianapolis Colts next, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Colts will be the third team this week Lynch has visited after stops in Seattle and with the Oakland Raiders.

Lynch, 26, was with the Bears last season after four seasons in San Francisco. He appeared in 13 games with three starts last season and made 16 tackles with three sacks and an interception.

Despite having the most cap space of any team in the NFL, the Colts have been quiet through the first wave of free agency. A new contract for cornerback Pierre Desir and a one-year deal for wide receiver Devin Funchess are the only deals of significance the team has invested in over the past week.