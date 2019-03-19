Report: Eric Berry wraps up Cowboys visit, expected to take others

Getty Images

The Cowboys hosted safety Eric Berry on his first visit with a team since being released by the Chiefs last week, but it appears that the meeting did not end with an agreement on a contract for the 2019 season.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that Berry is headed to the airport after wrapping up his visit with the team. Paylor adds that Berry is expected to schedule more visits in the near future.

The Cowboys were linked to Earl Thomas over the last couple of years, but reports this offseason were that they weren’t going to be willing to spend what it would take to sign him. Those were proven correct when Thomas signed with the Ravens and the Cowboys have passed on making big splashes with any free agent so far this offseason.

Berry might prove to be a better fit for what they hope to spend, but it seems other teams will get a chance to make their pitches before any decisions are made.