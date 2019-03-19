Report: Eric Berry wraps up Cowboys visit, expected to take others

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys hosted safety Eric Berry on his first visit with a team since being released by the Chiefs last week, but it appears that the meeting did not end with an agreement on a contract for the 2019 season.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that Berry is headed to the airport after wrapping up his visit with the team. Paylor adds that Berry is expected to schedule more visits in the near future.

The Cowboys were linked to Earl Thomas over the last couple of years, but reports this offseason were that they weren’t going to be willing to spend what it would take to sign him. Those were proven correct when Thomas signed with the Ravens and the Cowboys have passed on making big splashes with any free agent so far this offseason.

Berry might prove to be a better fit for what they hope to spend, but it seems other teams will get a chance to make their pitches before any decisions are made.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Eric Berry wraps up Cowboys visit, expected to take others

  2. Seeing as the 49ers completely dropped the ball by giving average starter Kwon Alexander the money they could have given an all pro like Thomas, signing Berry to help fill in their awful back end would be smart

  4. It looks like the Cowboys are going after Robert Quinn and his around $12 million a year, roughly leaving about $4 to $6 million for a safety and leaving the Cowboys with little ability to sign Dak, Zeke, Cooper or Bryon to long term deals (at least any with signing bonuses) this year. Berry, just guessing, is probably not going to take half of what he got last year especially after what Earl got.

  6. Being a Chiefs fan I was sad to see Berry and Houston cut but I understood why they were being cut. You can’t expect to play less than half the games in a season or play none at all and continue to be paid like the top player in that position. Berry and Houston are going to find out what their actual value is to a team and it’s not going to be $14 to $18 million a year.

  7. Nobody should put a lot of money into a guy that has only played 4 games in 2 years. Berry’s asking price might be too high for production he has given. The reason the Chiefs let him go was his salary didn’t match the production.

  8. Translation – Cowboys attempting to get a solid safety on the cheap. Safeties don’t see the STAR worth taking a discount simply to play in Dallas.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!