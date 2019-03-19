Report: Montez Sweat doesn’t need medical re-check

Getty Images

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat will not need a medical re-check in Indianapolis, Gil Brandt of NFL Media reports.

Brandt adds that “decision-makers for several NFL teams . . . said they would pass” Sweat.

That’s great news for Sweat, who is expected to be a high first-round pick.

Doctors at the Combine took a long look at Sweat’s pre-existing heart condition, finding his issue “low risk” and clearing him to participate in drills.

Sweat wowed in his workout in Indianapolis, running a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash.