Report: Nothing imminent on Robert Quinn front

Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn has ended his visit to the Cowboys, and nothing appears imminent with any team.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media said it could “take a few days or more to settle.”

The Cowboys and Saints both are interested in acquiring a pass rusher the Dolphins are trying to trade.

Miami is willing to consider paying part of Quinn’s salary to facilitate a deal, which is what it did to deal Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins also could be willing to take a 2020 draft pick instead of a 2019 choice.

Quinn is due to earn $11.8 million in the final year of his contract.

Quinn, 28, made 6.5 sacks in 16 games last season, his first in Miami, and has 69 in his eight-year career. He has not had a double-digit sack season since 2014 when he made his second Pro Bowl.

He had 19.5 in 2013 when he earned his only All-Pro honor.