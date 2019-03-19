Robert Kraft receives conditional offer to drop Florida charges

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft could have solicitation of prostitution charges against him dropped, with one key condition: He needs to admit that, if the charges hadn’t been dropped, prosecution would have resulted in a conviction.

That’s the latest report from Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal regarding Kraft’s Palm Beach County legal entanglement. The criminal charges will go away if Kraft makes that admission, if he completes an education course about prostitution, if he performs 100 hours of community service, if he’s screened for STDs, and if he pays some of the court costs.

It’s unclear whether Kraft will accept the offer, and it’s unclear whether the agreement (if accepted) would result in a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. It’s possible if not likely that admitting hypothetical guilt under undisputed facts would result in a finding by the Commissioner that punishment is required under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Questions have emerged regarding the viability of the prosecution, including whether the evidence shows actual solicitation of sex in exchange for money. Although the broader investigation was sparked by concerns regarding human trafficking, court documents show that Kraft interacted with a 45-year-old manager of the spa and a 58-year-old spa employee, both of whom are Florida residents.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Kraft declines the offer, essentially telling the prosecutors that if they believe they can prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court, they should go ahead and try. Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?