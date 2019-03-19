Robert Kraft receives conditional offer to drop Florida charges

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
Patriots owner Robert Kraft could have solicitation of prostitution charges against him dropped, with one key condition: He needs to admit that, if the charges hadn’t been dropped, prosecution would have resulted in a conviction.

That’s the latest report from Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal regarding Kraft’s Palm Beach County legal entanglement. The criminal charges will go away if Kraft makes that admission, if he completes an education course about prostitution, if he performs 100 hours of community service, if he’s screened for STDs, and if he pays some of the court costs.

It’s unclear whether Kraft will accept the offer, and it’s unclear whether the agreement (if accepted) would result in a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. It’s possible if not likely that admitting hypothetical guilt under undisputed facts would result in a finding by the Commissioner that punishment is required under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Questions have emerged regarding the viability of the prosecution, including whether the evidence shows actual solicitation of sex in exchange for money. Although the broader investigation was sparked by concerns regarding human trafficking, court documents show that Kraft interacted with a 45-year-old manager of the spa and a 58-year-old spa employee, both of whom are Florida residents.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Kraft declines the offer, essentially telling the prosecutors that if they believe they can prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court, they should go ahead and try. Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?

93 responses to “Robert Kraft receives conditional offer to drop Florida charges

  3. Like i stated in previous posts on this topic, they have nothing. Just being there isn’t a crime unless he was trespassing. They don’t have any sexual act on video. He will fight this and win.

  8. I would have to guess that PR and league punishment are FAR more important to him than whatever fine the courts will give him if found guilty. He’ll fight this one to the end.

  9. Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?

    Possibly because they realize he is a billionaire with a full compliment of millionaire lawyers who will do their best to make it drag on a great cost to the city, no to mention throw out every possible defense money can buy. Just a thought.

  10. There was no intercourse involved. Can we all just relax a little bit. Seems a bit of an overreach to even charge him with anything and i am not even a Pats fan. He paid for a massage service and got a massage service. Big deal – it happens more than most know.

  15. I just have a real hard time, maybe because I’m older, being worried about an old man wanting sex and getting it. The fact this place he went to was being run illegally we have no proof he knew that and I suspect he did not so he went in and got treated, big deal.

  17. “Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?”
    Because they offer the same deal to every john that’s been busted for solicitation in Florida? I mean how hard is it for a former lawyer to look up previous charges of first-time offenders to see what the outcome was?

  20. Um… I think Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was probably feeling pretty excited to appear on national TV for a couple days. But… they’re looking a little less competent and in control of this case every day since then. Kraft is always going to have a this mark on his reputation. Maybe he’s going to take some of these yokels down with him.These Palm Beach County cops conducted their investigation, planted camera in a private business, probably got hand jobs on the taxpayers’ dime, and then stand on their high horse condemning Johns for what appears to have been CONSENSUAL sex-work. Kraft’s lawyers are going to shred them to pieces.

  21. It seems like a decent offer. If he was a normal person, he’d be wise to take it. But if he agrees to this, he probably gets suspended for anywhere from eight games to a full season.

    He has top attorneys. They’ll get him something better.

  23. If found guilty he would receive the same punishment, except for a black mark on his record. He’s 77 and has a clean record. I don’t think he cares if he has a black mark. He will fight it unless Goodell tells him by accepting he won’t be punished by the league.

  24. Lived in FLorida the last 25 years. Kraft aside, the law structure down here is so corrupt its pathetic. They are so worried about human Trafficking, but putting up illegal cameras in massage parlors for up to 2 years at a time. The local cops raid the establishments, at the highest peak customer time and TAKE all the money as evidence, never returning the money, putting it with the police fund. The girls are released and continue on (they do NOTHING about the Human element of trafficking) They also do 12 to 24 month investigations of Strip clubs, using up to 12 policemen to enter the clubs, spend 10’s of thousands of dollars on the girls in hopes to get one or two of them to give a hand job or other sexual act. Do your research, Florida is THE most corrupt when it comes to entrapment. To legalize prostitution would take away millions of dollars collected and used by police here in Florida, it aint gonna happen. Most cops here start an average of 90k a year. One Orlando Sherriff had taken a Helicopter for himself as a payoff, he didnt want to give it back, they had to take him to court. He then was ready to spill the beans on all his buddies when they were going to fine him…… SO Kraft got a handjob, wow! So so pathetic.

  26. 10feethigher says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    Like i stated in previous posts on this topic, they have nothing. Just being there isn’t a crime unless he was trespassing. They don’t have any sexual act on video. He will fight this and wiill

    I swear I read they did install cameras to catch the guys coming in and only after they caught a few top people did they come forward with the fact this is all on tape. Gotcha.
    Ya they have him in the act to be sure or they would not have screwed with this guy.

  28. If he is so confident that he is innocent, they should release the video and let the public decide (not that I want to see it).

  31. “It’s possible if not likely that admitting hypothetical guilt under undisputed facts would result in a finding by the Commissioner that punishment is required under the Personal Conduct Policy.”
    Multiple players have been charged with solicitation in the past few years and NONE of them has been punished under the Personal Conduct Policy.

    It would be unfair if an owner was suddenly punished for something players have gotten away with.

  36. The cops spied on the place for 6 months, they weren’t concerned about the women ( who were in there mid 40’s and later 50’s AND owned the place), they used them to try and ensnare people. If they cared so much, they would have busted the place after the first reported incident. The fake outrage about human trafficking was and is typical today, sadly.

  41. The DA in Florida got what they wanted anyway embarrass someone in the court of public opinion. The whole thing is ridiculous.

  44. They offered it to remind him that perhaps they DO have video of him getting a hand job and paying someone for it. (Fight it, and TMZ will have it tomorrow.)
    They offered it to show that in their town, even if you are rich, you’re still going to have to pay for whatever crime, whether misdemeanor or felony, you commit.
    And it wouldn’t surprise me that they offered it because they do have the proof, and some up and coming DA wants to make a name for himself by proving that Kraft did it.
    Whether anyone cares about any of this is of no consequence.

  45. dsigrey says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    Nope, he’s not going to take conditions. He will get the case dropped completely or he will beat the case.
    Great, who cares? But he still did it.

  46. akula55 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:54 pm
    Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?

    Possibly because they realize he is a billionaire with a full compliment of millionaire lawyers who will do their best to make it drag on a great cost to the city, no to mention throw out every possible defense money can buy. Just a thought.

    Exactly. Another reason the rich can buy their way out of trouble.

  48. NO WAY he even entertains this offer. The State has a weak case even if they have a case AT ALL. This is why they offered the ‘deal’. Krafts lawyers will enjoy embarrasing the police and DA.

  49. I’ve got a bridge to sell this guy.

    hagemeisterpark920 says:
    There was no intercourse involved. Can we all just relax a little bit. Seems a bit of an overreach to even charge him with anything and i am not even a Pats fan. He paid for a massage service and got a massage service…

  50. The real issue here is the human trafficking the massage parlor is alleged (and likely) conducting. Kraft is just collateral damage. His visits brought national publicity to an otherwise local case. Other clients have probably been offered similar deals.

  51. Exactly, pre trial diversion is offered to save on expenses related to a trial, Kraft as a privileged member of society will ultimately throw so much money at the Prosecution (dragging this out for months and months) that it would be not be cost effective. He will walk away from this with a slap on his wrist. So it will be up to the Commish to render some punishment.

  52. 😅 what happend all the human trafficking mumbo jumbo all this hype over 2 misdemeanors that now they wanna toss i feel bad for wasted tax payers money .

  53. The offer was made to more men than just Kraft. Also, the offer is extended in many cases of first time offenders. State Atty: “The offer of a deferred prosecution agreement with several conditions to first time offenders is standard in cases like this.”

    But, other than to avoid the trial aspect, why would he agree to this?

  54. “Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?”

    People like him always get deals. Watch how Harvey Weinstein get a deal or basically charges dropped.

  56. I hope Kraft fights this because they are abusing those sneak and peak warrants and trampling all over a persons right to privacy. If law enforcement wants they can claim that a gang related theft ring is operating at clothing stores, then put camera’s in the changing rooms, because that is where theft happens.

  57. akula55 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:54 pm
    Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?

    Possibly because they realize he is a billionaire with a full compliment of millionaire lawyers who will do their best to make it drag on a great cost to the city, no to mention throw out every possible defense money can buy. Just a thought.
    Also because every DA’s office in America has standard plea offers exactly like this that allow defendants to avoid a criminal convictions if they have no prior criminal history and it is a non-violent offense.

  59. Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?

    Very telling statement coming from a former well respected practicing attorney as yourself. The only caveat I can think of here is that Congress is in the process of going after the manager (a former Mar-a-lago employee) in obvious efforts to tie her wrongdoings to the POTUS. Don’t know if this is something to factor in or not?

  60. Ridiculous…Then you should have offered O.J. the same offer. What is this world coming to? If Kraft is guilty, then prosecute him like anyone in the United States. Innocent until proven guilty. Put him before a judge and let the burden of proof decide.

  61. Shocking that he would get a slap on the wrist. The prosecutors don’t want to press a larger case and ruin a bunch of rich men’s reputations. I can’t wait to see the signs from fans at Patriots road games. They are going to be brutal!

  62. court documents show that Kraft interacted with a 45-year-old manager of the spa and a 58-year-old spa employee
    Interacted? Is that what they’re calling it?

  63. Hahaha … good one

    Like the incredibly rich guy will have to behave like an ordinary human being in this capitalist paradise.

  64. “ Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?”

    This kind of Alternative Measures/Pretrial Diversion program is nearly always offered to first-time offenders for minor offences throughout the U.S. and Canada.

    The 100 hours of community service is way, way over the top, zero to ten is normal (there is only so much work in the community that needs doing, it can sometimes be challenging just finding someone more than ten hours of work to do.) I expect that’s the premium he faces for being rich and famous.

  66. Whatever occurred was not “consensual” since she was essentially an indentured servant. Throw the book at him and anyone else who preys on vulnerable women to pleasure themselves. And besides, the dude is almost eighty…ewwww.

  68. Because it’s a misdemeanor. Plead out, comply with terms and it gets dismissed. Nothing new here and no point in clogging up the courts. For the DA it’s a conviction and for the defendant it’s a way to get the conviction dismissed if you follow through on your end. Deferred adjudication is nothing new in the criminal justice system.

  70. Just man up and admit it.. Most of us dont care about this stuff compared to the
    real problems in the country like open borders

  72. If they’re actually going after the sex traffickers, then it makes sense to offer deals to the johns. They’re not the target. Kraft was a way to get attention on the case.

    If he has to admit guilt though, does it really benefit him to take the deal? The damage is done at that point. He might as well spend the money to fight it and hope his lawyers can get him off. No pun intended.

  73. “10feethigher says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    Like i stated in previous posts on this topic, they have nothing. Just being there isn’t a crime unless he was trespassing. They don’t have any sexual act on video. ”

    They actually do and it’s been described in detail. He was there, on two occasions and was filmed on both occasions under a legally executed warrant. He has been charged because such evidence has already been reviewed. The decision is on him whether to admit guilt and submit to the court’s offer or risk fighting it and having the embarrassing evidence brought forward in a public trial.

  74. It doesn’t sound like much of a deal. Not that I have one iota of sympathy for Kraft. Really, all I care about is that the bums who enslaved those women lose their own freedom.

  76. erle1139 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:21 pm
    Because it’s a misdemeanor. Plead out, comply with terms and it gets dismissed. Nothing new here and no point in clogging up the courts. For the DA it’s a conviction and for the defendant it’s a way to get the conviction dismissed if you follow through on your end. Deferred adjudication is nothing new in the criminal justice system

    Very true. DA and defense don’t even care if you are guilty or innocent. They tell you to plead out and it will disappear in a year. If you are a public defender and don’t convince your client to take a plea and it goes to trial, one too many times, you’re ass is through.

  77. It’s deflategate (framegate) all over again. Trial in the court of public opinion resulting from lies published as fact. All that evidence of human trafficking is evidently kept in the same vault as the 2015 PSI readings. Kraft should have his day in court and pay the misdemeanor fine indicated. What the NFL does is whatever the heck they feel like.
    He’s going to get something so screw the offer, which makes him sound worse BTW.

    Now, rich guys buy their way yadda yadda,

    I know plenty of low middle folks who take every angle they can. Get tickets fixed, get a better seat because you know a guy etc etc. whining about rich folks is jealousy. You’d do the same.

  78. daphne49er says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Whatever occurred was not “consensual” since she was essentially an indentured servant.
    I guess you didn’t read the article?

  80. It’s a pre trial diversion offer. Pretty common for misdemeanor offenses if the person being charged doesn’t have a record. The report mentions several others charged in the case got the same offer.

    Wouldn’t surprise me if he takes it because all records get sealed if he completes the program. Taking it to trial would be risky because details might be made public.

  83. Does he know it’s on camera? Cheaters and scoundrals all of them, top to bottom with the Patriots. I have dirty dishes that are cleaner than the Patriots.

  86. Lonely old Fart with too much money to waste, the strip clubs are full of these type of guys every Tuesday night. He will end up paying his way out of this, no story here.

  87. Kraft is Rich! When you’re rich you use lawyers to do what they are being paid so handsomely for. From everything I’ve read the only video they have is of him interacting with a manager and a worker. He won’t be admitting to anything, nor should he.

  88. “Must be nice to be white and rich in this country. Completely different set of rules.”

    Its 2 misdemeanor charges, I don’t think in this case it particularly matters that he’s white or rich. They also apparently offered to same deal to all the people arrested in this sting, and no doubt they aren’t all white or rich.

    Which doesn’t make you wrong in other situations however. Just this one is so minor I don’t think it matters here.

  89. This case is even weaker than the whole Deflategate garbage. Fight it Bob, and then sue the hell out those showboating public officials for defamation.

  90. court documents show that Kraft interacted with a 45-year-old manager of the spa and a 58-year-old spa employee
    Yuk. That alone should make the police drop all this nonsense.

  91. they made the offer because someone is getting paid A LOT of MONEY from a BILLIONAIRE…its not that hard to figure out…

  92. “Indeed, if prosecutors were so confident of a victory, why would they offer this kind of a deal?”
    Maybe to spare those involved the viewing of the video tapes during a public trial?

Leave a Reply

