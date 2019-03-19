Ryan Fitzpatrick: Amazing privilege and honor to have chance at starting job

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick over the weekend in a move that makes Fitzpatrick the current favorite to open the 2019 season as their starting quarterback.

Fitzpatrick has some experience being in that situation and he’s experienced plenty of other ones over the years. Fitzpatrick has made 126 starts for seven different teams over the last 14 years and said Tuesday that he had other options outside of Miami as a free agent.

Some of those teams will likely be better than the Dolphins in 2019, but those would be backup gigs. Fitzpatrick said getting a chance to add to those career start numbers was the key to his decision.

“I have been in pretty much every situation you could imagine in my career,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Palm Beach Post. “The way I view this is there are 32 of these starting gigs in the NFL and this is one of them. The opportunity to be one of them is an amazing privilege and honor.”

Fitzpatrick acknowledged that “nothing is promised” and the Dolphins could still make another move at quarterback that leaves him on the bench. Whether he’s starting or on the bench, Fitzpatrick revealed that the tropical climate in Miami won’t lead to a change in his facial hair.

“It’s become such a part of who I am,” Fitzpatrick said. “It will definitely be in full effect.”

If Fitzmagic is also in full effect, there should be some fun in South Florida this year.