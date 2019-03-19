Safety Maurice Alexander visiting Bills

Getty Images

Free agent safety Maurice Alexander has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The five-year veteran spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks. Alexander appeared in just nine games and was exclusively a contributor on special teams, where he recorded all 10 of his tackles last season for Seattle. All 133 snaps he played last season came on special teams units.

Alexander spent his first four seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He started 23 of the 41 games he appeared in for the Rams over that span, including all 14 games played in 2016. He recorded 50 tackles with two interceptions and a sack that season as a starter at safety.