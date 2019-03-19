Saquon Barkley: I have to grow as a leader

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley got the news about Odell Beckham being traded right from his former teammate.

Barkley said that Beckham Facetimed him with word of his deal to the Browns last Tuesday and “gave me some advice about how to handle stuff in the league” before signing off. The trade leaves Barkley as the driving force of the Giants offense and unquestioned future of the franchise, which are big roles for a second-year player to fill.

On top of the on-field demands, they come with a need to play a bigger part in the locker room and Barkley said from Penn State’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday that he welcomes the chance to do that.

“I have to grow as a leader more,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “Whether it’s being a vocal leader or leading by example, it’s a team effort. We have to have other players grow as leaders, continue to believe in each other.”

Barkley added that he was sad to see Beckham go and the long faces around the Giants will stick around until Barkley and his teammates show they’re capable of leading the Giants to better days.