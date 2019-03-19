Texans agree to one-year deal with A.J. McCarron

Getty Images

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million contract with A.J. McCarron, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCarron, 28, becomes Deshaun Watson‘s backup. The Texans will not bring back Brandon Weeden, who is a free agent.

McCarron spent last season in Oakland after the Bills traded him to the Raiders for a fifth-round choice. The Raiders cut him last week.

The Bengals made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2014, and he played four seasons in Cincinnati as Andy Dalton‘s backup.

McCarron has appeared in 13 games with three starts, going 2-1. He has six touchdowns and two interceptions.