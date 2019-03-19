Vikings hold onto Dan Bailey

Getty Images

The Vikings ended last season with Dan Bailey as their kicker and they’re bringing him back for the 2019 season as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have re-signed Bailey. It’s a one-year deal worth $1 million with another million available in incentives. Pelissero adds that $250,000 of the salary is guaranteed.

Bailey did not start last season with the Vikings. They selected Daniel Carlson in the fifth round and gave him the job, but he was cut after missing three kicks in the second week of the season.

Bailey went 21-of-28 on field goals and 30-of-31 on extra points the rest of the way.

After several years of shaky results, head coach Mike Zimmer said last month that he’s thinking about hiring a kicking coach for his staff. If he does, Bailey will be one of the first tests of that coach’s effectiveness.