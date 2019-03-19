Vikings interested in re-signing Brett Jones

Getty Images

The Vikings have “ramped up” their interest in bringing back interior offensive lineman Brett Jones after losing Nick Easton to the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

But Minnesota isn’t the only suitor for Jones.

Jones, 27, also has drawn interest from the Seahawks, Jets, Eagles and Chiefs, per Tomasson.

Jones made $2.914 million in 2018, playing 14 games with three starts at center.

Jones spent his first three seasons with the Giants after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played 30 games, with 14 starts, for the Giants after spending his rookie season on injured reserve.