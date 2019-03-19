Vikings interested in re-signing Brett Jones

Posted by Charean Williams on March 19, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings have “ramped up” their interest in bringing back interior offensive lineman Brett Jones after losing Nick Easton to the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

But Minnesota isn’t the only suitor for Jones.

Jones, 27, also has drawn interest from the Seahawks, Jets, Eagles and Chiefs, per Tomasson.

Jones made $2.914 million in 2018, playing 14 games with three starts at center.

Jones spent his first three seasons with the Giants after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played 30 games, with 14 starts, for the Giants after spending his rookie season on injured reserve.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Vikings interested in re-signing Brett Jones

  1. He spent the first 2 seasons with the Giants. Lol, otherwise how would he have been on the Vikings roster?

  2. The way teams are over paying for below average OL I have a feeling that more OL will go in the first round than currently being predicted by most. Teams who are set at OL are going to get some very good players at other positions into the second round as it seems so may teams are starved for even adequate line play.

  3. Jones started the first three games at center for the injured Pat Elflein. After that, he played three snaps the rest of the season on offense.

    Three. Snaps.

    That means they didn’t think he was good enough to replace Tom Compton at guard.

    Tom. Compton.

    And now we’re trying to bring a guy back that wasn’t good enough to play for them last year? And four other teams are interested in him too?

    Ordinarily I would say sign the guy you know rather than the guy you don’t know, but I think they know enough about this guy to know that they shouldn’t want to know him anymore. Let’s find some money in the couch cushions and sign Josh Kline and then draft three offensive linemen in the first three rounds. At this point, there isn’t really another option.

  5. The run on offensive linemen in the draft will be swift and thorough. Guys like Easton and Jones are getting big money??

    Wow. They are backup and spot starter material. I think the Vikings should consider trading up from 18 if they want a 1st round lineman.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!