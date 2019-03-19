Vikings trying to bring back Trevor Siemian

Getty Images

The Vikings are attempting to keep backup quarterback Trevor Siemian in Minnesota.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are trying to re-sign Siemian to continue to serve as a backup to starter Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings dealt a fifth-round pick to the Denver Broncos last March to add Siemian to their roster. The Broncos had signed former Vikings starter Case Keenum as their replacement for Siemian as a starter. The Vikings wanted a veteran backup behind Cousins as they attempted to turn an NFC Championship appearance into another deep playoff run.

Siemian ultimately didn’t have to play a single down for the Vikings in 2018.

Siemian started 24 of 25 games players over a two-year stretch as a starter for Denver. He completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 5,686 yards with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.