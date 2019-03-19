Vontaze Burfict to visit Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have a long history of giving players with checkered pasts a second look and they may consider going down that route again this year.

NFL Media reports that the Raiders are bringing linebacker Vontaze Burfict in for a visit. The oft-penalized and oft-suspended Burfict was released by the Bengals on Monday.

In addition to the aforementioned history with players who fell out of favor elsewhere, the Raiders make sense as a possible landing spot for Burfict for another reason. Their defensive coordinator Paul Guenther had the same job in Cincinnati from 2014 to 2017 and was the linebackers coach when Burfict joined the team as an undrafted free agent.

Burfict’s best seasons came while playing for Guenther and we’ll see if this week’s meeting turns into a chance of recapturing that success. If so, it could make for some interesting conversations with Antonio Brown as the wideout was once on the receiving end of a Burfict head shot in the 2015 playoffs.