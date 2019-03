Getty Images

Washington has signed free agent offensive guard Zac Kerin, the team announced Tuesday.

He appeared in two games for Washington last season after signing with the team in Week 15.

Kerin, 27, has played 16 career regular-season games. He entered the NFL after signing with the Vikings as a college free agent in 2014.

Kerin played collegiately at Toledo.

Washington also made official the signing of receiver Brian Quick.