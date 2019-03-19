Getty Images

With Blake Bortles becoming the backup quarterback to Jared Goff, an inspiration surfaced for a Tuesday PFT Live draft.

Who are the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL? Spoiler: Bortles didn’t make the cut. (Sorry, Big Cat.)

For the full list of players that we picked, along with an honorable-mention candidate who gave me an excuse to pilfer one of the notorious Chris Simms Quarterback Serenades, check out the video attached to the post.

On Wednesday, Big Cat will be in the building with Simms, and they can debate the omission of Bortles, on the air or off.