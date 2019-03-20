49ers hire Dustin Little as head trainer

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have hired Dustin Little as their new head athletic trainer.

Little comes to the 49ers from the Denver Broncos, where he spent the last five seasons serving in various roles. He was the team’s assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist (2014-15), director of rehabilitation/assistant athletic trainer/DPT (2016-17) and director of rehabilitation/assistant athletic trainer (2018).

“We are excited to add Dustin to our health and performance team and believe he is a tremendous fit for our group,” G.M. John Lynch said in a statement. “A wide net was cast for this search, and we simply kept coming back to him. Our due diligence and a great recommendation from the Broncos organization, which is highly regarded for the care of its players, made us extremely confident in bringing Dustin aboard.”

The 49ers fired their head strength and conditioning coach, Ray Wright, after last season and brought on Ben Peterson to serve in a sports science role overseeing the department. Little’s addition is the latest change to the strength and conditioning, and trainings staffs of the team.