After a week of free agency, 25 of Top 100 list remain

Free agency’s officially a week old today. It just feels like a month’s worth of transactions.

As of this writing, only 25 players from the PFT Free Agent Top 100 list remain available, including five of the top 50.

While Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the top name on the list, there are many players among that group at the top with injury concerns which have impacted their markets.

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah is coming off a year plagued by shoulder problems, so it’s reasonable to assume his reported visits are for teams to see if they’re comfortable with what he can offer. There have been reports of mutual interest in defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson returning to Green Bay after last year’s broken ankle cut short his season, but so far nothing’s been done.

The list of available players slants heavily toward defense, with just six of the 25 coming from the offensive side of the ball. That group is led by Raiders tight end Jared Cook (42). He caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns last year, making a bit strange we haven’t heard more about the interest in him.

There’s still plenty of movement happening, so keep it here for the latest comings and goings.