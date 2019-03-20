Bears re-sign Tyler Bray

Getty Images

Quarterback Tyler Bray followed Matt Nagy from Kansas City to Chicago when Nagy became the Bears’ head coach last year and he’ll be sticking around for Year Two of the Nagy era.

The Bears announced that Bray has re-signed with the team. It is a one-year deal.

Bray opened last season on the practice squad and moved up to the active roster to back up Chase Daniel while Mitchell Trubisky was sidelined by a shoulder injury. He wound up back on the practice squad at the end of the year.

Bray signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and spent time on the active roster and injured reserve in K.C. through the 2017 season. His only regular season appearance came in Week 17 of 2017 when he briefly replaced Patrick Mahomes. He went 0-for-1 as a passer and was credited with a fumble on a botched handoff that the Broncos returned for a touchdown.