Blind long snapper bench presses in USC’s Pro Day

Getty Images

Jake Olson won Pro Day.

The blind long snapper participated in USC’s Pro Day on Wednesday to raise funds and awareness for retinoblastoma, a rare cancer which claimed his eyesight when he was 12 years old. Olson did 17 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

“I love lifting; I love just getting out there in the weight room,” Olson said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “It’s the best way, in my opinion, to fund raise. Life kind of presented its opportunity to fund raise for something.”

Olson has more than $48,000 pledged to his charity, Out of Sight Faith, as well as to the Uplifting Athletes Organization. The donations will contribute to a clinical trial that has delivered promising results in the fight against retinoblastoma, according to Thiry.

“I live with the consequences of my disease every day,” Olson said. “To hear that there is a workable cure now that could prohibit any kid from ever losing their sight again to my cancer, it really impacts me.”