The Broncos waived receiver Jimmy Williams on Wednesday from the did not report list.

Williams signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in May. The team placed him on the reserve/did not report list in July.

At the time, he was said to be contemplating his football future.

Williams made 119 catches for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns in 50 college games.