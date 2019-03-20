Broncos will meet with Drew Lock

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins said on Wednesday that he has a private meeting lined up with the Broncos and he’s not the only quarterback prospect who will be spending time with the team in the near future.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Drew Lock will also meet with the team as they sift through their options ahead of the draft.

The former Missouri quarterback drew positive reviews for his work at the Senior Bowl in January and has long impressed scouts with his size and arm. There was a report after the Senior Bowl came to an end that Broncos General Manager John Elway was enamored with Lock, although that was before the Broncos made a trade with the Ravens for Joe Flacco.

Given Flacco’s age and recent play, it’s not surprising that they’d still be looking at other long-term options at the position. Flacco’s contract can be dispatched without any dead cap money ahead of either of the next two seasons and that makes it easier to consider adding another quarterback in the first round.