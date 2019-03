Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said at the NFL Scouting Combine he planned to establish a full-time coaching position for a woman on his coaching staff. Make that two.

Arians told Fox Sports 910 on Wednesday night that he has hired two women. One will serve as an assistant defensive line coach. The other will work as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

He did not name the new coaches.

Arians hired Jen Welter as an assistant coach for the Cardinals during the 2015 preseason.