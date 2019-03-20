Cardinals website touts Josh Rosen’s low cap hit as benefit in free agency

Getty Images

The Cardinals may be trading Josh Rosen at some point this offseason, but they’re content to sing his praises for now.

Or the praises of his contract, anyway. An article on the team’s website notes that Rosen’s $4 million cap hit for the 2019 season has left plenty of space to use in free agency.

A comparison with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ contract is used to underline that point. There’s a $25 million difference in cap hits between the two quarterbacks and that’s about the same as the cap room that new Cardinals Jordan Hicks, Terrell Suggs, Marcus Gilbert and J.R. Sweezy will take up this year.

The Cardinals will continue to have a low-salaried quarterback for the near future if they draft Kyler Murray and part ways with Rosen, so Wednesday’s reminder may also serve the purpose of making sure other teams know that they’d have cap space at their disposal if they pick up what’s left of Rosen’s rookie deal.