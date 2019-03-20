Chad Kelly pleads guilty to trespassing, won’t go to prison

Getty Images

Former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly and prosecutors reached a plea agreement to settle trespassing charges stemming from an October 2018 arrest.

Kelly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree trespassing in a Colorado courtroom on Wednesday. Kelly had previously pleaded not guilty to a felony first-degree trespassing charge, but that was dismissed as part of the agreement.

Kelly has not been sentenced to any jail time. Per multiple reports, he has been given one year of probation and will be required to complete 50 hours of community service.

The arrest came after Kelly entered a house uninvited, sat on a couch next to a woman who lived there and started mumbling before being chased out of the house by a male resident.

Kelly was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Broncos and played one snap before being released in the wake of the arrest.