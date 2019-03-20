Chandler Jones “very excited” about move back to 3-4, Terrell Suggs signing

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a miserable 2018 season as a team, but Chandler Jones posted some good individual numbers while playing defensive end in the 4-3 scheme preferred by former head coach Steve Wilks.

While Jones had 13 sacks and three forced fumbles while starting every game, he’s happy about the fact that Wilks’ departure has led to a change in defensive philosophy. New coordinator Vance Joseph is bringing back the 3-4 and Jones is moving back to outside linebacker.

Jones said he’s “very excited” about that change and noted that he led the NFL with 17 sacks while playing the position in 2017. Jones is also feeling good about the team’s move to bring in Terrell Suggs to play opposite him in 2019.

“No more double teams,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Someone with a big name like Terrell Suggs, it will be great for us. I’m excited to have him.”

It remains to be seen what other changes are in store for the Cardinals in the draft, but their early defensive moves have gotten a couple of thumbs up from an important constituent.