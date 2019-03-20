Clayton Geathers close to re-signing with Colts

Getty Images

Safety Clayton Geathers has visited with a couple of teams this week, but he won’t be signing with either the Cowboys or Buccaneers.

Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that Geathers is finalizing a deal to remain with the Colts.

Geathers was a Colts fourth-round pick in 2015 and started all 12 games he played for the team last year. Missing four games isn’t ideal, but it was a big step up from the previous two seasons when Geathers missed 18 games while dealing with neck problems.

He had 89 tackles and a forced fumble in those 12 starts and 20 more tackles in two postseason outings.

Once the deal is done, Geathers will be the sixth player to re-sign with the Colts this offseason. Kicker Adam Vinatieri, cornerback Pierre Desir, guard Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Margus Hunt and wide receiver Chester Rogers are the others.