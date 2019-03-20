Clayton Geathers returns to Indy for “unfinished business”

Getty Images

Clayton Geathers could have gone elsewhere. He visited Tampa and Dallas, but in the end, the safety decided to return to Indianapolis for some “unfinished business.”

Geathers, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Colts.

Geathers started 12 games for the Colts last year and was a team captain, but he dealt with a neck issue and a concussion. He believes he — and the Colts — can play better this season.

“[I was] battling through some things, you know,” Geathers said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “I just didn’t want to be off the field. I wanted to be out there with the guys. I feel like I had a lot to prove. I feel like I could do a lot of things, so just week-to-week battling, and that’s just my mindset. If I can go, I can go. So now that I’m back healthy, looking good, feeling good, I’m just ready to get back and show the fans what I can do.”

The Colts made Geathers a fourth-round pick in 2015, and only Adam Vinatieri (2006), Anthony Castonzo (2011), Andrew Luck (2012), T.Y. Hilton (2012) and Jack Doyle (2013) have played with the team longer, according to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

He has played 41 games with 24 starts, making 183 tackles, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Geathers does not have an interception.