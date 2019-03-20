Colts’ Jihad Ward shows his strength, destroys a wall in the weight room

Getty Images

Colts defensive end Jihad Ward inadvertently created an offseason viral video in the team’s weight room.

Ward picked up a medicine ball, heaved it against a wall, and left a big hole in it. The video of the incident is amusing, with Ward covering his mouth and looking shocked by what he had done.

It appears that Ward thought he was throwing the medicine ball against a cinderblock wall, when it was actually drywall.

The Colts, knowing a good thing when they saw it, posted the security camera footage of Ward’s feat of strength on social media, where it’s been widely shared today. Good for an offseason chuckle.