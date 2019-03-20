Cowboys sign another long snapper

Getty Images

The Cowboys made long snapper L.P. Ladouceur‘s return official Tuesday. On Wednesday, they added another long snapper.

Dallas announced it signed Drew Scott, who is entering his second season.

Scott signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State last year. The Raiders waived him during training camp.

He will compete with Ladouceur, but for 14 years, no one has beaten out Ladouceur.

Ladouceur has played 221 consecutive games for the franchise since taking over for Joe Condo in Week Four of the 2005 season. He has never had a bad snap, and he and the Cowboys publicly took issue with a snap infraction penalty on him in October in a loss to Washington.