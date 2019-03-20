Curtis Riley, Tyler Patmon visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Safety George Iloka and cornerback Nevin Lawson aren’t the only defensive backs visiting with the Raiders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that cornerback Tyler Patmon and safety Curtis Riley are also meeting with the team.

Patmon played in 25 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons, although his total playing time on defense only added up to 276 snaps. He’s also appeared in games for the Dolphins and Cowboys since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Riley, who also met with the Packers recently, started all 16 games for the Giants last season. He finished the year with 75 tackles and four interceptions.

The Raiders added a safety in free agency by signing Lamarcus Joyner and re-signed Erik Harris as well.